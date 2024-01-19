Hensley, Etta M.



Etta M. Hensley, age 91, passed away in her home surrounded by her family and loved ones on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. She was born on February 28, 1932, in Sandy Hook, Kentucky to the late Johnnie and Ethel (Mays) Reynolds. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Hensley; son, Bruce Alan Hensley; brother, John D. Reynolds; and sister Hettie D. Howard. Etta leaves behind her loving son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Val Hensley; daughter-in-law, Julie Hensley; grandchildren, Gabe (Carrie) Hensley, Josh (Melissa) Hensley, Heather (James) Brown; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Savannah, Addy, Xander; brother, Jay B. Reynolds; and numerous extended families. Etta loved doing puzzle books and especially loved going to her sons and grandchildren's ballgames and activities, rarely missing anything they were involved in. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dayton for their loving care and support of Etta. A celebration of Etta's life will be held on Monday, January 22, 2024 at 1p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Viewing will be held from 11:30a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow at Vale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Etta's honor. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





