Hensler (Herman), Sandra J.



HENSLER, Sandra J. age 83 of Fairfield, Ohio passed away Saturday February 24, 2024 at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 19, 1941, the daughter of Earl and Ruth (Meyer) Herman and was a 1959 graduate of Notre Dame High School. In 1963, in St. Ann Church she married Robert L. Hensler. Mrs. Hensler was a member of St. Ann Church and the Notre Dame Alumni. She enjoyed tennis, bowling, camping, boating and fishing. Survivors include her husband, Robert; three children, Rick (Tracy) Hensler, Randy (Denita) Hensler, and Rhonda (Craig) Feenstra; six grandchildren, Eric (Jennifer) Hensler, Erin (Xavier) Legaly, Brodie and Devon Hensler, Jack and Sydney Feenstra; Two great grandchildren, Easton and Hayden Hensler; a sister, Peggy Cramer; a brother, Raymond Herman. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Gloria Bauer in 2015; an infant sister, Arlene at birth in 1939. Prayers will be offered at 10:30am Thursday 2/29/2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am Thursday in St. Ann Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00am-10:30am Thursday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial to a charity of donor's choice. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com