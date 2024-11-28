Henschen, Karen



Karen L Henschen, 78, of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on November 25, 2024. Karen was born on January 24, 1946, in Lima, Ohio to the late Robert and Jane (Bollinger) Brown. She attended Miami University and later graduated from Clark State Community College with a BSPA in Nursing and Saint Joseph's College with a BSPA in Health Care Administration. Karen worked as a nurse and volunteer for many years. She was recognized for her work in Who's Who of American Women, Who's Who of Women in Politics and Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare. She received the Democrat of the year award in 1992 and was the Celeste Coordinator for Clark County for 8 years and served as coordinator for the Presidential campaign of Bill Clinton as well as many other state and local races. She served on the Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators as a consumer member, Mental Health Services Board as President, McKinley Hall Board as President, Urban League and Community Center, Truman Kennedy Club as President, and was Secretary of the Clark County Central and Executive committee for many years. Karen married the late Larry Henschen on June 18, 1966. Together they had two daughters, Jennifer (Matthew) Wilkerson and Christina (Steve) Lee; five grandchildren, William, Cameron and Taylor Wilkerson and Zachary and Alexis Lee. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Roger (Sharon) Henschen and sisters-in-law Marlene Brown, Mary Metzger and Kathryn Chalk. She has numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ann O'Rourke and brothers Richard Brown, James Brown and Robert F. Brown, and brother-in-law Stan Chalk. Karen loved spending time with her grandchildren and considered having them around her as a Great Blessing. Visitation will be held at Jackson-Lytle & Lewis funeral home in Springfield on December 1, 2024 at 12:30-1:30pm with a memorial service beginning at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Clark County. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com



