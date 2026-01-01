Henry Young

Young, Henry Charles



Henry Charles Young, age 93, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Sunday, December 21, 2025. Funeral Service 11 am Saturday, January 3, 2026 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



