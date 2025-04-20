Henry, Norman



In Loving Memory of Norman Henry, February 12, 1950  April 3, 2025: With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Norman Henry, who passed away on April 3, 2025, at the age of 75. A memorial service will be held on April 25, 2025, at New Covenant Temple, 1730 Clay Street, Springfield, Ohio, at 1:00 p.m. From Marlan Gary Funeral Home Springfield Chapel.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com