Henry Baranak Sr.

Baranak, Sr., Henry J.



Age 94, of Miamisburg, passed peacefully on November 28, 2025. He was born August 29, 1931 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; son of the late Stephen and Anna (Bilovesky) Baranak. Along with his parents, Henry is preceded in death by sister, Alice Grace Laughlin. He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Marita Swan-Baranak; children, Margaret (Terry) Root, Lee Daniel Baranak, H. Joseph (Karen) Baranak, and Jan (Chris) Woodruff; step-sons, Jye (Mitzi) Swan and Brian Swan; grandchildren, Stephanie (Travis) Mousseau, Sean McQueen, Natalie (Dennis) Clark, Lesley (Travis Johnson) McQueen, Andrew (Anastasia Schultz) Baranak, Elise Ann Baranak, CJ Woodruff, Ty Woodruff, Rena Woodruff, Kaitlyn Swan, Justin Swan, Cherry Swan, and Madeline Swan; great grandchildren, Arabella, Nathan, Sophia Mousseau, Isme Johnson, Rowan Clark, and Asa Daniel Baranak; mother of his children, Margaret C. Baranak; sisters, Jean McLean, Mildred Ann Rallo, and Joan (Roger) Fry; many nieces and nephew; and numerous extended family members and friends. Henry graduated from Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He went on to graduate with a Bachelor's in Business Administration from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh. Following ROTC during college, he proudly served for the United State's Army as a First Lieutenant. Henry went on to have a distinguished career in sales until he retired at the age of 88. During his career, he created and fostered numerous personal and professional relationships which continued until his passing. In his free time, Henry could be found in the kitchen or working in his yard. Hank and Marita loved traveling the world together, especially to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Whether at home or abroad, he was always the life of the party. What Henry loved most was to entertain and spend time with his beloved family and friends. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30AM on January 16, 2025 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish, 9579 Yankee Rd, Springboro, OH 45066. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.NewcomerDayton.com



