Henne, Ronald Edward



Ronald E. Henne, age 90, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2025. Born in Piqua, Ohio, on January 17, 1935, Ron lived a life grounded in faith, family, and service to his community. A proud graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Ron brought dedication, warmth, and professionalism to all he did. He was the founder of Boord-Henne Insurance, where he built a lasting legacy through his work and relationships. Ron was a longtime and devoted member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, where he found spiritual strength and a strong sense of community.



He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Patricia Henne, and children Sharon Wester, Lynda (David) Burns, Mike (Jenny) Henne, Carol Henne and Steve (Nancy) Henne, 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Lurline and Ralph Henne, his brother Robert Henne and son-in-law: John Wester. Ron's quiet strength, steady presence, generous heart and sense of humor will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 5, 2025, at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave., Trotwood) with Father Jim Gaynor, C.PP.S. as celebrant. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Inurnment will be held privately at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. If desired, Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com