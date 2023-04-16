Henkels, Brenna Ann

Henkels (Abell), Brenna Ann



Brenna Ann Henkels, daughter of Eric (Rick) Abell and the late Beverly Abell passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on 12 April. She had undergone major surgery and unfortunately was unable to fully recover. She is survived by her two children, Karl and Sophie, her Father, her Sister, Erica Freshwater, her former husband Karl Henkels, who had remained a true friend to her and their children, and numerous relatives.



Brenna was born on 15 Mar 1968 in Kettering and was a life long resident. After graduating from Alter High School, she maintained a close relationship with a circle of friends from Alter and shared many old and new memories with them. Her personality allowed her to make many other friends along the way and share good times with them. She enjoyed working in the retail trade industry and was employed at several companies over the years in sales and inventory control.



She enjoyed the arts, especially drawing and painting. Reading was another favorite activity and a good book was always to hand. She also was an enthusiastic lover of the beaches of South Carolina, always looking forward to and enjoying the annual summer family visits to Seabrook Island.



Visitation will be at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering OH 45440, from 3PM to 7PM, 20 April 2023.



In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Brenna's name to The Rick and Bev Abell Scholarship Fund at the University of Cincinnati College of Engineering 51 Goodman Drive University Hall, Suite 100, Cincinnati, OH 45219 (payable to UC Foundation) or to Archbishop Alter HIgh School, 940 East David Road, Kettering OH 45429.

