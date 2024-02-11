Henes, Donald

Henes Jr, Donald L.



Donald L. Henes, Jr. passed away on Feb. 2, 2024, at the age of 82. He was born on Aug. 13, 1941, in Hamilton, Ohio to Donald L. Sr., & Ruth (nee Hoffman) Henes. He served the Hamilton community as a fireman for 29 years. Don will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 58 years Sue E. Henes; dear son: Donald L. Henes III (Annette); cherished grandchildren: Megan Rebecca & Ryan Michael Henes; sister-in-law: Carol Taggart & brother -in-law: Phillip (Candy) Taggart. Preceded in death by his beautiful daughter Rebecca Sue Henes; parents: Donald L Sr. & Ruth Henes; & brothers: Leroy & Bill Henes. Graveside services will be held at St. Stephens Catholic Cemetery on Mon., Feb. 12, 2024, at 1:30 pm with Military Honors to follow. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hamilton, c/o Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. www.colliganfuneralhome.com



