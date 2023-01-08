HENDRICKS, Nannie

HENDRICKS (McIntosh), Nannie Louise



82, of Madison Township, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Bickford Assisted Living. She was born in Breathitt County, Kentucky, on October 26, 1940, to parents, Robert and Rachel (Coomer) McIntosh. Louise married Robert "Bob" Hendricks and became the mother of four daughters and two step-daughters. Louise chose to start in the work force at a time when women had to fight for equal pay and respect on the job. She instilled in her girls a work hard mentality and the need for higher education. She worked for St. Regis Paper Company and retired from Inland Container. Louise was a woman of deep faith and was a long time member of Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, where she spent many years in the church choir, helping at Bingo and ministering to church member shut-ins. She loved baking bread, working in her yard or on her house. Most knew her as the little lady who walked up and down Franklin Madison, Thomas and Morningstar Roads for over 30 years. Louise was a wonderful wife, companion, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and mother-in-law. She will be greatly missed by Sharon (Rodney) Roark, Dianne (Roy) McKinney, Patti (Doug) Fricke, Pam Bridges, Carol (Jimmy) Curran and Mary (Don) Seifert; as well as five grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Joyce (Rant) Saylor; and many nieces and nephews; She is also survived by her longtime companion, Eugene "Gene" Sora, and his wonderful family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Hendricks; parents; sisters, Vicie Johnson, Ida Hyde, Martha Coomer, Norma Osborn and Julia Turner; and brothers, Robert McIntosh and Burchel McIntosh. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Monday evening, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Interment will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

