HENDRICKS, Larry Curtis



Larry Curtis Hendricks, 61, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 4, 2023, where family will receive friends at 10:00 am at Bethel A.M.E., 1507 Yankee Road, Middletown, OH 45044. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.