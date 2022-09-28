HENDRICKS, Judy K.



12/05/1943 - 09/21/2022



On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Judy Hendricks, beloved mother, passed away at the age of 78. Born to Theodore and Katherine Croy, Judy spent most of her years in the Dayton area, enjoying life with family and friends. She graduated from West Carrollton High School and attended Otterbein College. She held clerical positions with several local businesses and was an active member of the Optimist Club. One of her favorite pastimes was cheering on favorite sports teams, especially the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Browns. Judy was preceded in death by husband Wayne Hendricks and brother Charles Croy. She is survived by sons Ken (Penny) and Craig (Rebecca) Mallison, brother John (Marianna) Croy, 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. There will be a private celebration of life in her honor at a later date.

