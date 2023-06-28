Henderson, Randy Joe



Randy Joe Henderson age 49 of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday June 21, 2023. He was born on January 27, 1974 in Hamilton, the son of the late Harold and Audrey (nee Gathwohl) Henderson. Randy is survived by four children Donnie Henderson, Cameron Henderson, Landon Henderson, and Alyssa Abbott; three stepdaughters Alexis Massey, Madison Massey, and Macy Anderson; two grandchildren Liam Henderson and Amiyah Carrington; two brothers Harold Henderson Jr and Billy Gathwohl. He also leaves behind the mothers of his children Edith Henderson Stephanie Fields, many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by his brother Kevin Henderson. Visitation will be on Friday June 30, 2023 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Denny Fields officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral