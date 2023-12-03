Hemmelgarn, Mary Jane



Mary "Jane" Hemmelgarn, 92, of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home on November 22, 2023. She was born in Chatham Ontario, Canada on January 23, 1931, to the late Orville B. Robertson and Estelle A. (Allison) Robertson. She was preceded in death by her infant sons James and John, first husband Robert L. Noland, brother Robert Robertson and her beloved, second husband of 47 years, Kenneth J. Hemmelgarn.







Jane is survived by her children Catherine (Rick) Hartigan, Christopher (Pilar) Noland, Robert (Abigail) Noland, Amy Brabb, and stepchildren Kenneth Jr. (Terri) Hemmelgarn, Mary (Charles) Leach, Brian (Christine) Hemmelgarn, Joseph Hemmelgarn, 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.







She was born in Chatham, Ontario, Canada, and raised in Detroit, Michigan. Upon graduating from Edwin C. Denby High School, she attended Wayne State University where she met her first husband, Robert "Bob" Noland and graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Soon after, they married and relocated to Dayton, Ohio for Bob's work at the University of Dayton.







Jane returned to school to obtain her second Bachelor of Science in Home Economics and her Master of Studies in Secondary Education at the University of Dayton. She took great pride in her academic achievements and her career at the University of Dayton where she worked in the student teacher placement office. Jane always treasured her relationships with her UD colleagues and friends.







Jane was a member of the Dayton Society of Painters and Sculptors as well as the Tri-Art League. She loved to paint watercolors and many of her paintings now reside in her children and grandchildren's homes.







Jane was a devout Catholic and member of the following parishes throughout her life, St. Charles Borromeo, St. Christopher's, ad St. Leonard's Catholic Churches. Jane also lived a life of service and was involved in many charities and mission work. She volunteered at The House of Bread and served as President of the League of Women's Voters for many years. She also supported Shriners Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House Charities among others.







Jane was an avid traveler with her husband Ken, traveling as far as China, Egypt, Europe, Japan, Russia, and Antarctica. In retirement, she enjoyed living on the water in Cortez Florida in the winter and on Lake St. Mary's in the summer. Jane and Ken enjoyed boating trips with friends on their boat "The Yellowbird." She had a competitive spirit and never turned down a game of Euchre, Rummikub, or Five Crowns.







Above all, Jane loved her many children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. For many years Jane and Ken hosted Christmas Day. She took great pride in her grandchildren's educational pursuits attending countless graduation ceremonies and school activities.







A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the St. Leonard's Chapel at 8700 Clyo Road on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023. There will be a visitation starting at 10:00am with a Mass at 11:00am, followed by the Rite of Committal and burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jane's memory to The House of Bread or Hospice of Dayton.



