HEMKER, George Albert



George Albert Hemker, 98 years old, passed away on the afternoon of February 24, 2023, at St. Leonard's Memory Care Unit in Centerville, Ohio. Born September 2, 1924, in Delphos, Ohio. George was the eldest son of the late Clarence and Mary (Rode). Deceased siblings include sisters Martha (Dickrede), Rosemary (Swick), and brother Clarence. Survived by his brother Richard. Married in Dayton, Ohio on October 11, 1947, for nearly 64 years to now deceased Helen Frances (Strouth). Daughter Julie Marie (Porter) now deceased. Survived by children, Gregory and wife Crystal (Hoke), Jeffrey and wife Karen (Smock), Wilfred, Kathy (Husek) and husband Dave, Timothy and wife Laura (Licata), and John and wife Christine (Sheldon). George leaves behind his ever beloved 15 grandchildren and 20 great- grandchildren, 2 great-grand-step-children, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. George served during WWII in the US Army as an infantryman, eventually becoming a telephone line laying technician in the European Theater. George graduated from High School in Dayton, Ohio, and landed his career job with Globe Motors, Inc., starting as a Draftsman and ending as the Manager of the Model and Tool and Die Department. He loved spending quality time with his wife and children, teaching them to fish, ride bicycles, drive cars, fly model airplanes, race model slot cars, family camping and sailing. Always good things happening on the weekends at the Hemker Household. He loved being outside and on the go with his family. He was active as a leader in the Boy Scouts of America, providing adult leadership to Troop 318 and Post 318 for St. Albert the Great Church. He was recognized for those many years of dedicated service by receiving the St. George award and the Silver Beaver award; two of the highest adult recognitions in Scouting. Friends may call from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday, March 2nd at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45410, and from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Friday at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, Ohio 45429, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm interment at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to either Dayton Ohio Hospice, https://vitascommunityconnection.org, or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Dayton, Ohio through St. Albert the Great Church. Condolences may be made at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.

