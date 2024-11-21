Helton, Ricky Allen



Ricky Allen Helton, 53 years of age, passed away Saturday, November 16,2024 in the Artium Hospital, in Middletown, OH.



He was born December 17,1970 in Middletown, OH, and was the son of Betty Wilson Helton and the late Howard Helton. He attended the Church of God of Prophecy, Middletown, OH.



He served in the Navy (9/5/89 to 06/02/1993) and the Army guard (06/13/1994 to 08/21/2002). He worked as a sleep technologist.



Surviving is his mother Betty Wilson Helton, his three children, Hunter Burt and fiancé Joe Overton, Tristan Helton and Dawson Helton. Two grandchildren, Hazelynn and Ryder.



Two siblings Linda (Helton) Treon and Craig Treon, Mickal & Debbie Helton.



Three nieces Rachele, Sadie and Kalanni. Nephew Mickal Jr, very special nephew Anthony "Little Ricky".



Funeral service 7:30PM Thursday November 21,2024 and visitation 6:pm at the Church of God of Prophecy, 3714 Tytus, Middletown, OH, with Minister Gary Justice.



Graveside service,11:30am, Friday November 22,2024 at the Ezel Cemetery, Ezel, KY



(With Military Honors conducted by the Morgan Co. DAV Chapter # 132.)



Herald & Stewart & Halsey Funeral Home, West Liberty, KY.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com