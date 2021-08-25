HELTON, Gregory Allen



Age 56 of Hamilton, went to be with his Lord on Monday,



August 23, 2021. He was born on June 14, 1965, in Cincinnati, the son of Barbara (nee Gilliam) and the late David Helton. Greg was a 1983 graduate of Colerain High School, and was a member of Fairfield Church of God. He worked as a diesel mechanic for over 30 years, working for Brocks Trucking and Boxer Express. He is survived by his loving wife of over 17 years, Robin Helton; his mother Barbara Helton; three siblings Dan (the late Angie) Helton, Debby (Dave) Barlow, and Diana Helton; many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Greg leaves behind two very special nieces Lucy Rutherford and Shelby McVey; one very special nephew Alex Rutherford. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Fairfield Church of God, 6001 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield, 45014 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM. The funeral will be Friday, August 27, 2021, at the church at 10:00 AM with Pastor Patrick Owens officiating. Burial to follow in



Greenwood Cemetery. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is



serving the family. Online condolences can be made at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fairfield Church of God, at 6001 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield, OH 45014 or



www.fairfieldchurchofgod.org/giving.

