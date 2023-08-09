Helsinger, Robert E "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Helsinger, 86, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Aug 1st, 2023. His loving wife of 66 years, Marcia and children were by his side. He is survived by Jim (Andrea), David (LaDonna) and Beth (Amy). He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Ron, parents Ruth and Robert "Hop" Helsinger, brother-in-law Albert Enz, and niece Debbie Kakaris. Other surviving family members are: Sister, Mary Enz, and brother, William Helsinger (Cheryl). He had many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and a great grandson and so many friends that will remember him with fondness, especially his love of family game nights and popcorn parties. Bob graduated from Monroe High School where he was a star athlete in football, basketball and baseball. He attended Miami University on a baseball scholarship. He went on to graduate from Miami University and Xavier University and was a lifelong educator, coach and principal. His career began at Amanda Junior High where he taught Physical Education and coached and then became Assistant Principal. Bob moved on to the Lakota School system where he retired as Hopewell Junior High Principal. He had an ability to lead and shape teachers and students through mentorship with positivity. Bob was a great athlete and had a special place in his heart for student/athletes. He loved cheering his own kids at sporting events and loved cheering on all his students in their sports and academics. His other love was fishing and spending time at Lake Cumberland and vacationing in Florida. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hamilton, Ohio until he moved to Fayetteville, NC to live next to his daughter. Bob was also a member of the local Optimist Club and is well known for his positive attitude, his broad smile and his ability to make others smile, too.



His presence, generosity, and love will be greatly missed. There is a Memorial celebration scheduled for Saturday, August 26th, at Hopewell Junior School, at 8300 Cox Rd, West Chester, at 2 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Robert Helsinger memorial fund benefiting student athletes, managed by the Northern Cincinnati Foundation. Donations can also be mailed to Northern Cincinnati Foundation c/o Robert Helsinger Memorial 8897 Cincinnati Dayton Rd. West Chester, OH 45069



