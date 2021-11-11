HELPHENSTINE, Barbara Ann



Age 87, of Huber Heights, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 4, 2021. She was born April 25, 1934, in Mason County, Kentucky, to the late Charles and Laura



Jefferson. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James Roy Helphenstine. Barb is survived by her three children, Laura (Gil) Bauer, Vicki (Chuck) Gebben, and James Helphenstine; three grandchildren, Heidi (Eric) Dodds, Alex (Marika) Gebben and Chris



Gebben; six great-grandchildren, Jack, Liberty, Trinity, Joshua, and Benjamin Dodds and Landon Hunter; step-grandson Matt (Tiffany) Hunter; one sister-in-law, Mary (Samuel) Grayson; one brother-in-law, Ronnie (Donna) Helphenstine; nephews, Jack (Donna) Jefferson, Ed (Karen) Jefferson, Jerry (Barb)



Jefferson, Randy Heidelberg, Charlie (Bobbi) Heidelberg, Mark (Sheila) Grayson and Timothy (Kelly) Grayson; niece, Janice (Steve) Mitchell; beloved cat, Chester; and many other relatives and friends. Barb retired from AT&T after a long career with Ohio Bell Telephone Company. She was a longtime Longaberger Basket Consultant and worked in the office at JC Penny at Salem Mall. She had been a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Huber Heights. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 5-8 pm at the Newcomer North Dayton Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45434. The memorial service will be held on Tuesday,



November 16, 2021, at 10am at the funeral home, with Pastor Stan Tharp officiating. Barb will eventually be laid to rest with her husband at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the two organizations close to her heart: the Humane Society of Greater



Dayton or St. Joseph's Indian School (Chamberlain SD).



