Heller, Shelly

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Heller (Robinson), Shelly K

HELLER, Shelly K. age 59 of Kettering passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at her home. Memorial Services and a Celebration of her Life will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 10th, 2023 at the SouthBrook Christian Church 9095 Washington Church Rd. Miamisburg Ohio. The family will receive guest following the services until 6 p.m. Entire obit may be seen at

www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

In Other News
1
Plaspohl, Karen
2
Andrews, Carol
3
Grunwald, Dolores
4
Huffman, James
5
Hughes, Linda
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top