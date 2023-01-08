HELLARD, Carrie Juanita



Age 79, of Kettering, went to be with the Lord Friday, December 30, 2022. Juanita is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Harry. She loved her family at the Cornerstone Church of Christ. A memorial service will be held on January 9, 2023, at 6:00PM at Cornerstone Church of Christ, 5051 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45440. A visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the Cornerstone Church of Christ in memory of Juanita. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

