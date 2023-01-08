springfield-news-sun logo
X

HELLARD, Carrie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HELLARD, Carrie Juanita

Age 79, of Kettering, went to be with the Lord Friday, December 30, 2022. Juanita is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Harry. She loved her family at the Cornerstone Church of Christ. A memorial service will be held on January 9, 2023, at 6:00PM at Cornerstone Church of Christ, 5051 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45440. A visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the Cornerstone Church of Christ in memory of Juanita. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
PATTERSON, Suzanne
2
JOHNSON, Harvey
3
BROWE, David
4
APEL, Terry
5
EVANS, Elenor
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top