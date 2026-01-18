Helen Plank

Plank, Helen Price



Helen Price Harris Plank, 89 years of age, passed away peacefully at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Florida on December 30th, 2025.



Helen was born in Manchester, Kentucky to James and Irene Price. She worked in Trenton, Ohio as a bus driver for the Edgewood City Schools. After 30 years of dedicated service, Helen retired as the Director of Transportation.



Helen attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.



She volunteered and was a member of many organizations including the Trenton Knothole Association and the Edgewood Athletic Boosters. Helen was also presented the Key to the City by the Mayor of Trenton on her 80th birthday in 2016.



Survivors include sons James Harris, Judd Harris (Rhonda), Joe Harris (Hazel), John Harris (Julie), Daryl Harris (Wendy); daughter Patricia Landrum (Jon); fourteen grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren,



Helen was predeceased in life by her parents James & Irene Price; sisters Alice Price, Ruth Caudill, Julia Adams, brother Jim Price, the father of their children Don Harris, husband Karl Plank, and granddaughter Taylor Harris.



A Celebration of Life is scheduled for January 29th, 2026, at the Warren County/ Armco Park from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (1223 Ohio 741, Lebanon Ohio 45036). The Graveside Service is to follow on January 31st, 2026, at 1:00 pm at Price Cemetery, Price Hollow, Manchester, Kentucky 40962. Fellowship will be held at the Crawdad Building immediately following the graveside service at 311 Highway 638 Manchester, Kentucky 40962.



In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Edgewood Athletic Boosters (PO Box 67 Trenton, Ohio 45067) or the VNA Hospice House (901 37th Street, Vero Beach, Florida 32960).



Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach.



