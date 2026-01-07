Helen DeVaughn

DeVaughn, Helen Jeanette



Helen Jeanette DeVaughn age 97 of Hamilton passed away on Monday January 5, 2026. She was born on June 10, 1928 in Covington, KY the daughter of the late Harrison and Ethel (nee Herron) King. She was married to Clarence DeVaughn for 64 years and he preceded her in death in 2020. She is survived by two children Michael DeVaughn and Joyce (Roy) Dawson; four grandchildren Joseph Devaughn, Micheal DeVaughn, Julie (Josh Short) Mobus, and Matt (Kat) Dawson; one step grandchild Jessica Huffman; seven great grandchildren Emily Dawson, Reagan Bolser, Leah Bolser, Grant Dawson, Mila Short Zachary DeVaughn, Brody DeVaughn; two siblings Amy Barnett and Bud King; one sister-in-law Thelma King. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. She was also preceded in death by two brothers James King, and Bill King; sister-in-law Pat Hathaway. two daughters in law Tammy DeVaughn and Mary Beth DeVaughn. Visitation will be on Friday January 9, 2026 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 11:00AM with Pastor Mark Hampton officiating. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



