Frank Heit



Frank Heit, age 88 of Miamisburg, passed away March 22, 2024. He was preceded in death by his loving partner of 62 years, Mary Lou; his parents, Jack and Genevieve Heit; son, Robert Heit; brothers, Ronald Heit and John Heit. Frank was born in Topeka, Kansas and served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Alaska. Frank married Mary Lou in 1960 in Tipton, Kansas then moved to Miamisburg. He attended Wright State University. Frank's career included various positions at Monsanto, Beavercreek Schools, and Hartzell Manufacturing, after which he enjoyed a long and happy retirement. Frank was an active member of Our Lady of Good Hope Parish in Miamisburg, where he was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. He enjoyed watching Ohio State football and Cincinnati Reds baseball. Frank is survived by his daughter, Kathleen (Brian) Mitchell; grandchildren, Ethan Mitchell and Allyson Mitchell, Courtney (Michael) Bickmore; Chelsea (Matt) Tripp; daughter-in-law, Ellen Heit; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Nora, Hank, Lola and Ricky; and many nieces and nephews. A private funeral mass will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



