Heindel, Margaret Mary



Margaret Mary Heindel, 77, of Springfield, passed away August 20, 2023, in her residence. She was born December 7, 1945, in Springfield, the daughter of Albert David and Margaret Catherine (O'Brien) Heindel. Miss Heindel had been a member of the former St. Mary's Catholic Church and had been employed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. She is survived by her sister; Eileen Doucher and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday in Calvary Cemetery with Father John MacQuarrie officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com