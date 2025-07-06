Heiligenberg, Robert



Heiligenberg, Robert J. (Bob), age 69, of Walla Walla, Washington, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2025 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, WA after a short battle with cancer. He was born on November 5, 1955 in Dayton, Ohio to Richard and Phyllis (Schultz) Heiligenberg.



After graduating from Fairview High School in 1974, Bob attended Kettering College in Kettering, OH and earned a degree in Radiologic Technology. After graduation he worked at Kettering Medical Center as an x-ray tech and sonographer. He went on to graduate from Wittenberg University in Springfield, OH with a BS degree in Radiation Medicine/Biophysics. He worked in marketing at medical imaging, semiconductor, and biotech companies throughout the rest of his career before retiring.



Bob was an excellent cook, an avid gardener, and a wiz with finances. He loved to travel the world with his wife, Brenda, but their favorite place to visit was Mendocino, CA. He had a passion for wine which took them to Walla Walla, WA where they built their dream home and retired there. Bob was full of life and always the life of the party. He was a "good man" who was loved by all those who spent time with him, and was a mentor to many people he worked with over the years. He will be greatly missed by Brenda, both of their families, and many friends and former colleagues.



Bob is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Brenda (Cox) Heiligenberg. He is also survived by his five siblings; Michael (Mary Padgett) Heiligenberg, Susan (Stephen Boston) Siler, Dianne (Thomas) Menker, James (Mary Beth Wensel) Heiligenberg, and Paul (Kim) Heiligenberg, sister in law, Leslie (Kenny Howard) Cox, and brother in law, Jay Cox. Bob also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and his faithful dog, Jagger. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Richard and Phyllis Heiligenberg, sister in laws Evelyn Heiligenberg and Barb Heiligenberg, and father in law and mother in law, Manuel and Phyllis Cox.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 1, 2025 at 1:00 PM at Cox Arboretum in the Fifth Third Conference Center located at 6733 N Springboro Pike in Dayton, Ohio. In honor of Bob's enthusiasm for life, please wear something colorful. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or to any Humane Society.



