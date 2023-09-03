Hefner, Guy J.



Guy J. Hefner, 91, of Hamilton, OH went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 18, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 25, 1931, in Charleston, West Virginia to Ellodean H. and Guy H. Hefner. He was married to Colleen J. Tandy on December 28, 1954 in Miami, Florida.



Guy is survived by his two children, Carolyn Jan McAllister (Dale) of Hamilton, OH and Bradley Jay Hefner of Mason, OH; two granddaughters, Marilyn Joyce Cameron (Brooke) of Nashville, TN and Nancy Jan McAllister McLain (Matt) of Susanville, CA; and two great-grandsons, Griffin Allister Cameron and Lochlan Gunner Cameron of Nashville, TN.



Guy was preceded in death by Colleen, his loving wife of 66 years, his brother Dave L. Hefner, and his parents Ellodean H. (Drake) Hefner and Guy J. Hefner.



Guy was a very positive, loving man, dedicated to God and his family. He was an active member of 1st Baptist Church of Hamilton for 58 years, serving as Sunday School teacher, on the board of Trustees and as Moderator for many years. He excelled in football, playing for Graham High School in Bluefield, VA and later at Concord College. Due to an injury, he transferred to Bob Jones University where he met his future wife, Colleen Tandy. Guy graduated in 1955 with a B.S. degree in Art and History, and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps upon graduation. He served as a Marine for 15 years, both active and reserve, and was discharged as a Captain.



In 1957 in Atlanta, GA, Guy began his 35-year career with The Prudential Insurance Company as a District Agent. A promotion to Sales Manager in 1961 relocated him to Birmingham, AL. Then in September of 1965, Guy was named the new District Manager of the Hamilton, OH District Office, serving 27 years until his retirement in 1992.



In 1993 Guy pursued his dream and thru hiked the 2,155 mile long Appalachian Trail. Then again in 2003, he completed the A.T. as a section hiker.



Guy enjoyed many special trips with his family, and was such a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, supporting his children and granddaughters in their many activities. Popa was so very proud of his granddaughters, Marilyn and Nancy, and great-grandsons, Griffin and Lochlan. Guy and Colleen spent 66 wonderful years together and are now once again united. Even though he will be greatly missed, we all look forward to seeing Guy, Daddy, and Popa in Heaven some day!



Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral