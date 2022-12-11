HEETER, Lois J.



Age 89 of Dayton, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She is survived by her husband, George F. Heeter, and two children: daughter Marianne Wooden of Dayton, and son David (Brandy) Heeter of Lancaster. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Jennifer, Joshua, Cayden, Carson and Natalie, as well as a great-grandson, Gage. Lois was preceded in death by two brothers: Kenneth and Darrell Goeltzenleuchter, as well as a sister, Ardith Goeltzenleuchter. She was a 1952 graduate of Julienne High School and worked as a credit manager for Dayco Corporation for 15 years; she was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Friends may call at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd. Dayton, OH 45420 on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 10 AM until 11AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church at 11 AM Wednesday, December 14 with interment in Calvary Cemetery following the mass. Condolences for the family can be made at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com