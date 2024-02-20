Hedric, Barbara

Hedric (Leyrer), Barbara



Barbara Ann (Leyrer) Hedric , passed away January 21, 2024 at Ohio Hospice of Butler and Warren County at the age of 69. She is preceded in death by her parents Dr. Ralph H. Leyrer Sr and Violent M. Leyrer (Nuneviller) and her brothers Ralph H. Leyrer Jr and Donald C. Leyrer. Barbara is survived by her son Matthew S. Hedric from SPRINGBORO Ohio, brothers Charles E. Leyrer from Chapel Hill North Carolina, David W. Leyrer from Zachery Louisiana, Michael R. Leyrer from Liberty Township Ohio and a granddaughter Rory M. Hedric from Springboro Ohio along with 8 nieces and nephews.



Barbara spent most of her career in corporate benefits administration at various companies including Champion International and AK Steel.



She graduated from Hamilton Taft High School 1972 and received a bachelor degree from Miami University, Ohio.



Barbara was an avid, lifelong fan of theCincinnati Reds and passionately followed the team in good and bad seasons.



Graveside memorial services will be held at 10:30am Monday February 26, 2024 in Greenwood Cemetery. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





