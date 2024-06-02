HEDEGARD, Scot



HEDEGARD, Scot A., age 68 of Fairborn passed away December 9, 2023 after a prolonged illness. He was born October 27, 1955 at Chanute AFB, Rantoule, IL. Preceded in death by his father, Donald C. and brother-in-law, Michael Baker, Scot is survived by his mother, Norma Acles (Don), sisters, Sue Corbett and Sandy Baker; brothers, Steve Tod Hedegard (Les Gandy) and Donald A. Hedegard (Aidee); aunt, Irma Wiggs; nephews, Bruce L. Kendall (Lauren) and Michael R. Baker; 1 great nephews, 2 great nieces and many loving cousins.



Scot graduated from Tecumseh H.S. in 1975 and worked for Goodwill Industries for many years. He loved photography, fishing, carving, painting, bicycling and running. Despite being born without his left arm below the elbow, Scot exceled at little league baseball.



A Memorial Graveside Service will be held at 4:00 pm, Friday, June 7, 2024 at the New Carlisle Cemetery, 11545 Musselman Rd., New Carlise, OH 45344 with Pastor Michael Calhound officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow at Smith Park  Heritage Hall Center 801 W. Washington St., New Carlisle, starting at 5:00 pm.



