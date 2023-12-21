Hecker, Richard Oglesbee



Richard Oglesbee Hecker DDS, born June 27th, 1931. Died December 17, 2023. Graduate of University of Dayton and The Ohio State University Dental School. Served in the United States Army 1957-1959. Practiced dentistry in Miamisburg Ohio for 35 years. Preceded in death by father Raymond Hecker , mother Leontine Oglesbee Hecker, and wife of 65 years Marilyn Jane Hecker. Survived by brother Thomas Hecker and children Susan Lucas, Jennifer Howd, and Lawrence Hecker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St James United Methodist Church Miamisburg, Heifer International, or to a charity of your choice. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 22nd from 10:00am-11:00am with a memorial service at 11:00am all at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040.



