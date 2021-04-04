X

HECKER, Marilyn

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HECKER (nee Gesler), Marilyn Jane

Marilyn Jane (nee Gesler) Hecker, of Lebanon, OH, passed away peacefully April 1, 2021, at the age of 90. She was born March 22, 1931, in Dayton, OH, to Richard and Viola (nee Weaver) Gesler. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley Cauley. Marilyn is survived by: husband of 66 years, Dr. Richard O. Hecker; children, Susan (Mark) Lucas,

Jennifer (Chuck) Howd, and Larry (Dana) Hecker; grandchildren, Scott (Katy), Barry, Betsy, Paige (Thomas), Stephanie, Caroline, and Quinn; great-grandchild, Flora. A memorial

service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers,

donations may be directed to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, Heifer International, or to a charity of your choice. Visit Muellerfunerals.com for further details.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.