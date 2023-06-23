Heck (Meyer), Charlene H.



Age 89, of New Lebanon, Ohio, graduate of Germantown High School, went to be with Our Lord on June 20, 2023. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey; and daughter, Cheryl. Charlene is survived by her husband, Harold Heck; daughter, Debra Milby; son, Blair (Annette) Heck; grandchildren, Angela (Joe) Mueller, Andrew (Cheyenne) Milby, and Dillon Heck. Charlene & Harold would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 27th. Charlene loved & lived for her family and her family loved and adored her. Charlene made sure their children and grandchildren knew the Lord. Charlene requested no visitation or memorial services. The family will honor her request. To honor Charlene's memory, donations can be made to the Preble County Humane Society. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



