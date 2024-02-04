Heath, Phyllis

Heath (Capper), Phyllis Jean



Phyllis Jean (Capper) Heath graced this world with her presence for 89 beautiful years before peacefully passing away on Friday, February 2, 2024 at Dayspring Nursing Facility. She was born October 8, 1934 to the late Lawrence and Edna (Johnson) Capper in Scottown, Ohio. Phyllis is survived by her loving husband of over 70 years, Charles Heath, daughters; Roxanne (Jim) Welch and Rhonda (John) Nave, grandchildren; Christine (Jeff) Neltner, Carolyn (Mark) Wyse, Courtney Thomas, Corrinne (Jon) Millsap, Curtis (Sidney) Welch, Jared Thomas, Joshua (Jen) Harris, Jason (Lindsey) Harris, Matthew Nave, Tyler Hobbs, and Stefanie Hobbs, great-grandchildren; Izabella, Roxanne, Sam, Anne Marie, Aubrey, Anna, Kenzie, Grace, Dylan, and Tucker, and sister, Joyce Capper. Along with her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Hobbs, and sister, Gloria Craycraft. Throughout her life, Phyllis played various roles, leaving a lasting impact on those she encountered. She dedicated over 11 years of her career to serving the Wright Patt Air Force Base as a secretary in the Foreign Technology division. Her commitment and professionalism were second to none, earning the respect and admiration of all who had the pleasure of working alongside her. She also worked for Shawnee Schools, H&R Block, Overholser Realty, Thompson Grinder, and Atlas Gear in Pitchin. Each job served as a testament to her strong work ethic and unwavering determination. Beyond her professional life, Phyllis pursued several hobbies and interests. She found joy in cross-stitch, puzzles, and going camping with her husband, Charles and three daughters. Before partnering with Charles, Phyllis shared most of her time with two loving friends, Joyce Heath and Wanda Childers. The trio were lovingly known as the three Musketeers and remained close throughout their lives. Phyllis' most profound joy was found in the relationships she cultivated and cherished. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know and love her. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 from 12:00-1:00 p.m., at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Larry Cook. Entombment to follow at Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Macular Degeneration Association. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com