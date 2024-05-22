Healy, Margaret

Healy (Griffin), Margaret



Age 93, of Oakwood, OH, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2024. A native of Galway, Ireland, she came to America by way of England to pursue her passion for nursing. She dedicated her career to caring for others, working at St. Elizabeth's and Good Samaritan hospitals, and finishing her career at Hospice of Dayton. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary Griffin, her husband, Bryan Joseph (Joe) Healy and her siblings including her sister Bridget King and brothers Michael, Peter, Ned, John and William Griffin. She is survived by her loving family, including children Mary (Allen) Seals, Peter (Linda) Healy, and Elaine (Per) Bergman; grandchildren Seamus and Liam Beach, Katie (Pete Goemaat), Emma, Tess, and Joey Healy, Nora, Anya, and Henry Bergman; siblings Patrick, Tom, and Jim Griffin, Mary Wall, and Nora McNaughton; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Margaret was known for her integrity, compassion, and indomitable spirit. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Hospice of Dayton care team for their incredible support. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave in Dayton. A mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E Second St. Dayton OH 45402, on Friday, May 24th at 2 PM, with burial at Calvary Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences can be left at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



