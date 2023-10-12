Hazelrigg, Susan

Hazelrigg, Susan Marie

HAZELRIGG, Susan Marie, age 67, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, October 9, 2023 at Kettering Health Main Campus. Susan was a Pre-School teacher at St. Peter Catholic School, retiring after 20 years of service and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Goubeaux; mother, Gay Lee (Bill) Foley. Susan is survived by her loving husband, John; sons, John Jr. (Elena) of Italy, Jason (Carrie) of Columbus, Joshua (Sarah) of Huber Heights; sisters, Sandra (Robert) Brinkman of Tipp City, Sharon (Greg) Steinmetz of Zanesville; brothers, Ronald (Carol) Goubeaux of Arcanum, Robert Jr. (Jocelyn) Goubeaux of CA; grandchildren, Ella, Luke, Giacomo and Anna; and many other relatives & friends.

Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Monday, October 16, 2023 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.

