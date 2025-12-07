Hazel Carter

Carter, Hazel E.



Mrs. Hazel "Witt" Elizabeth Carter, 103, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 30, 2025, in Perrysburg, Ohio. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on June 20, 1922, the daughter of the late George Edward and Alice Roosevelt (Lee) Welch.



A 1940 graduate of Springfield High School, she was the first African American graduate of Mercy Hospital Nursing School in Springfield. For many years, Mrs. Carter worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at Mercy Medical Center in all Departments, including Surgery, Orthopedics, and Psychiatry. Because of her medical expertise and compassionate patient care, Mrs. Carter was recruited as head nurse and office manager at Maternal Health by Drs. John Burnett and Sami Bashara Girgis. She also worked with developmentally challenged individuals at various offices.



Mrs. Carter was a devoted 75-year member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and volunteered in many programs throughout the years, including Justice and Mercy (JAM) and the St. Vincent De Paul Society.



In addition to her spiritual involvement, Mrs. Carter was also actively involved in the community, serving for over 50 years with the Board of Elections in helping to inform voters. Most notable was her amazing feat of registering, in one day, over 100 persons during President Obama's campaign. For several years, Mrs. Carter was the President of the John Street Neighborhood Association and spearheaded the installation of stop signs in order to secure the safety of neighborhood children and others.



She is survived by her children: William P. (Carol) Carter Jr. of Springfield; Ann L. (Alphonsus) Carter-Obayuwana of Perrysburg, Ohio; Frederick G. (Audria) Carter of Valencia, California; Michael E. (Brenda) Shabazz of Gary, Indiana; Catherine A. Carter of Mason, Ohio; and Donald J. (Simone) Carter of Springfield; 22 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 74 years, William Philip Carter, Sr. and a brother, George "Abe" Welch.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 14, 2025, in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. On Monday, December 15, a Celebration of Her Life with family tributes and music will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home. At 11:00 a.m. on Monday, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernard Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John MacQuarrie, Celebrant. Burial will be at Rose Hill Burial Park.



