HAYWOOD, Wayland

HAYWOOD, Jr., Wayland Clyde



Wayland Clyde Haywood, Jr., age 89 of Kettering, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. He was born June 11, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Bertha Haywood and Wayland Clyde Haywood, Sr. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Craig Haywood and three siblings. Clyde is survived by his children, Debbie Sims, Wayland



(Shirley) Haywood II, Denise (Larry) Collier, Chris Haywood, Cindy (Darrell) Biggs, Ryan Haywood, Michael Haywood,



Stephanie (Jason) Meeks and Stacy (Tyler) Craycraft; close grandchildren, Samantha, Brandon, Eric and Anna; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; along with many extended family and friends. Clyde was a proud Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. He worked for Mead



Corporation in the 1960's. Clyde was the owner of Tiki Doll Lounge in the 1970's and 1980's. He currently worked with his son, Butch at Affordable Siding Works since the 1990's. Clyde enjoyed the Ohio State Parks where he would hike. He like to take car trips at a moment's notice with no destination in mind. Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424, where the funeral



service will take place at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 26, 2021.



Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

