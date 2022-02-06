Hayslip, Robert

HAYSLIP, Jr., Robert E. "Butch"



69, of Springfield, passed away February 1, 2022, in his home. He was born June 12, 1952, in Montgomery, Alabama. Mr. Hayslip was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired from



Lowe's. He enjoyed going to the horse track and casino, playing cards, and was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan.



Survivors include his wife,



Betty A. (Horner) Hayslip; daughter, Tracee (John) Walker; stepdaughters, Jackie Horner and Ashley Wilson; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Wallace Hayslip, Kevin (Jenny) Hayslip, Kimberly Hall, Tony (Ashley) Ross,



Gerald (Robin) Ross, and David (Donita) Ross; and several



nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Hayslip, Sr. and mother, Olive Ann (Graham) Ross. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Services will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Chuck Graham officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

