Hays, Barbara

Hays (French), Barbara Lou



Barbara Lou Hays, age 89, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on March 4, 2025. She was born on December 5, 1935, in Washington Courthouse, Ohio to the late Lawrence and Lula Mae (Boggs) French. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Ronald Hays; daughter, Jennifer Nave; brother, Don French; and sister, Hattie Farrell. Barbara graduated top of her class from Madison Rural High School in London Ohio, class of 1953. She retired from the Clark County Board of Mental Retardation as a transportation coordinator after 35 years of service. Barbara is survived by her son, Todd (Donna) Hays; grandchildren: Bailey and Tyler Hays, Erin (Justin) Hartley, Paige Rogers, Jacob (Lacey) Rogers, and Reese (Megan) Rogers; great grandchildren: Palmer and Cameron Hartley, and Liam and Lila Rogers; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 14, 2025, from 10:00am to 11:00am at Richards, Raff, and Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 East High Street, Springfield. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00am. Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband and daughter at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's name to the Glioblastoma Foundation, https://glioblastomafoundation.org/





