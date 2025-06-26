Hayes, Paul

Hayes, Jr., Paul E.



of New Carlisle, Ohio, age 80, passed away on Friday, June 20, 2025, surrounded by family and loved ones. Paul was born on March 30, 1945 in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Gayle Anne (Alexander); parents: Paul E. Hayes, Sr. and Lola Mae (Young); and sisters: Shirley Ann Feeser and Patricia Mae Jung. Paul was a graduate of Wright State University (Political Science). He was employed by GM, Champion Windows, NCR, and the Ohio Department of Taxation. He was a member of The Self-Realization Fellowship in Encinitas, CA. Paul is survived by nieces: Kathleen Holp, Robin Ann Inman, Terry Holt and Kerry Mosley; nephews: Christopher Jung, Alan Jung and Tom Coffing; life long friends: Jennifer Roberts, Phil Levin, Jacob Daniel, Ben Hinker, Lauren Beshears and Missy Richards. Come swap memories of Paul's life on Friday, June 27, 2025 from 5:30 - 8:00 pm at Marions Piazza at 711 Shroyer Road, Dayton, OH 45419. To share memories of Paul or to leave his family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



