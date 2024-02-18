Hayes, Kanesha



Age 38, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, February 23, 2024, at Potter's House Dayton International Ministries, 2050 Germantown St., Dayton, Ohio 45407, with Rev. Kenneth E. Moss Jr. officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



