HAYES, John

HAYES, Sr., John Wesley

57, of Springfield, fell into the arms of Jesus on July 2, 2021, in Miami Valley Hospital

surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 10, 1963, in Urbana, the son of

Gerald Dean and Eileen Mae (Haynes) Hayes. Mr. Hayes

attended the AHOP Church in Xenia, and he loved his music. Survivors include his loving companion for many years, Tammy Minerd; one son, John Wesley Hayes Jr.; siblings, Elizabeth Ann (Richard) Woodruff, Geraldine (Robert) Young and Katherine "Kathy" Henson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 am Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mark Brooks officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences ma be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

