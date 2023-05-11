Hayes, James



James Dennis Hayes, age 61 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Dennis was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 10, 1961 to James Hayes and Myrtle L. (Brock) Hayes. Dennis is survived by his son, Dennis B. Hayes; his mother, Myrtle L. Hayes; his siblings, Saundra Bond, Jamesetta (Leon) Collins, Mironda Herrin, Daniel Hayes, Darrick Hayes; granddaughter, Jordan Hayes, and his niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.Dennis was preceded in death by his father, James Hayes; and his bestfriend, Keith Cox. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.

