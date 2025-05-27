Hawthorne, Alice Mae



Age 98 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Alice was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 1, 1927 to the late Ira Ward Pennington and Florence (Berger) Pennington. Alice grew up in Hamilton and married Robert Paul Hawthorne in the fall of 1944. Together, they raised a family and she cherished her role as a wife and mother. She was a talented cook and baker, known especially for her cakes. She was also blessed with a green thumb and enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. Alice enjoyed puzzles and gospel music, but above all, Alice loved God and her family with all of her heart. Alice is survived by her son, Alan (Christine) Hawthorne; her grandchildren, Michelle (Erfan) Faridi, Zachary Hawthorne, Benjamin (Briana) Hawthorne, and Elias Hawthorne; her 8 great-grandchildren; as well as many extended family members and friends. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Paul Hawthorne and her son, Steven Hawthorne; and her siblings, Jean Hooper and John Pennington. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 29, 2025 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bible-Way Missionary Baptist Church, 1324 Millville Ave., Hamilton OH 45013. Funeral Services will be held the next morning, Friday, May 30, 2025 at 11:00 AM at the church with Pastor Ron Pittman officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home - www.browndawsonflick.com



