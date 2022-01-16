HAWKINS, Glenda Louise



Age 75, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Glenda was born on July 24, 1946, in Monterey, TN, to the late B.J. and Lillie Mae (Lambert) Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lilliane Rose Hawkins and her brother, James



Douglas Wilson. Glenda is survived by her children, Herbert Eugene Dailey, Rhonda Presley and Amanda Hawkins; grandchildren, Christopher Dailey, Gina Massengale, Kenny Presley Jr., Tyler Dailey and Kaitlyn Dailey; great-grandchildren, Zachariah Massengale, Alijah Elzey, Julie Ann Marie Presley, Katlyn Alisha Presley, Claudeah Oglesby and Cherish Oglesby; siblings, Harold (Karen) Wilson and Garlin (Merita) Wilson; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 12:30pm-1:30pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 1:30 pm. Glenda will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, Ohio. To send the family a special message, please visit



