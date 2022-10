HAWKINS, Florence Irene Rohrer



Florence Irene Rohrer Hawkins, age 103, died on Monday, October 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, John Charles Hawkins. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429.