HAWKINS, Carolyn B.



Moved to her heavenly home to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on April 28, 2022. She was born July 20, 1940, in Cape Girardeau, MO, to William and Ruth Buckhanon. She grew up in Chaffee, MO, and there is where she met her high school sweetheart Bill Hawkins.



Carolyn worked as a secretary until 1985 when she retired to become a homemaker. She enjoyed volunteering in the gift shops of both Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Al, and most



recently Sycamore Hospital in Miamisburg, OH.



She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents, sisters-in-law Sue Hoskins and Pat Gibbons and niece Alayna Wylie. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Karin and James DuMond of Indianapolis and Kristin and Dan



Passidomo of Springboro; grandchildren Megan and husband Michael Manger of Cincinnati, Kari Daugherty of Bremerton, WA, and Chloe, Gabrielle, Mariena and Jonathan Passidomo of Springboro, great-grandchildren Easton and Greyson



Manger of Cincinnati, nieces Laurie McCaffrey of Oklahoma City and Kathy Gibbons of Wheeling, IL; nephews Steve



Gibbons of Mundelein, IL, and Travis Jones (Trish) of Bethesda, MD; sisters Ruth Welborn of San Marcos, TX, Darla Buckhannon-Britain (Richard) of Chaffee, MO, and Jo Rutz (Donald) East Troy, WI; brothers-in-law Carroll Gibbons of Mattoon, IL, and Doyle Hawkins (Kathleen) of Green Valley, AZ. She was looking forward to welcoming Baby Manger into the family in November.



In 2015 She and Bill moved to Springboro, OH, to be close to family. She was a member of the Springboro Baptist Church. She was a very caring and loving person who always put the needs of others before hers.



A visitation will be held Friday, May, 20, 2022, from 1:00 pm till 3:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Homes, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066. A funeral service will immediately



follow at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Connie Hancock officiating. A Graveside Service will be held the



following day at 11:00 am at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens,



Indianapolis, IN.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Hawkins



family.



