Hawkey, Paula

Hawkey (Nixon), Paula Lou



Paula Lou (nee: Nixon) Hawkey, 77, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Kettering Hospital. Born on April 17, 1946 to Paul and Betty Louise (nee: Hufford) Nixon in Dayton, OH.



Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dennis Hawkey and her sister, Nancy (Richard) Bailey.



She is survived by her two sons, Stephen (Colleen O'Callaghan) Hawkey of Bronxville, NY, David (Kelly) Hawkey of Royal Oak, MI, four grandchildren, Elizabeth, William, Henry and Lee and her nieces, Pam (Lee) Clark and Beth (Greg) Rank



Paula was a graduate of Lebanon High School and Miami University. She taught at Kettering City Schools and Harman Elementary in Oakwood, Ohio until she retired at the age of 75. She raised her boys in Kettering and in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Paula enjoyed spending time with her countless friends, playing tennis, and keeping up with her former students.



Visitation, Friday, November 17, 2023 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home. Private interment will take place in Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Heart Association.



