Hawke (Goldsberry), Linda Lou



Hawke, Linda Lou, 74, of Springfield, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Linda was born October 17, 1948 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Beulah (Owens) Goldsberry. She retired as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years and was a member of Fellowship Christian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing Jeopardy, watching football, as well as praise and worship. Survivors include a daughter, Patricia (Charles) Lloyd; three stepchildren, Jim (Ann) Hawke, Joe Hawke and Stephen Hawke; four grandchildren, Marissa Lloyd, Gavin Lloyd, Alex Hawke and Bryan Hawke; one great-grandson, Collin Hawke; seven siblings, Harry (Phyllis) Goldsberry, Naomi (Roger) Salyers, Sharon (Robert) Barr, William (Deborah) Goldsberry, Raymond (Julie) Goldsberry, James (Beth) Goldsberry and Susan (Dennis) Meyers; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James in 1986; three sisters, Saundra Doyle, Brenda Gibson and Patricia Keeran; and a stepdaughter, Tina Hensley. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in Rose Hill Burial Park, 4781 South Charleston Rd., Springfield, OH 45502. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



